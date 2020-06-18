To the Editor:
I am disappointed about Vermont’s ruling to give businesses the option to require or to not require the wearing of masks (correctly over nose and mouth) by their customers.
I applaud Montpelier’s decision to make the wearing of masks mandatory at shops/businesses for employees and customers alike. I wish that Stowe would have made the same clear-cut decision as Montpelier.
Science shows, and we hear it often enough in the news, that masks worn correctly help to prevent the spraying of particles and thereby protecting others. It seems only fair that mask-wearing customers should be protected in the same way by their fellow customers.
As Stowe slowly “opens up” and businesses look forward to more visitors who may come from different regions of the country, it will be safer for all if we take a firmer position regarding the wearing of face masks and make it mandatory for all.
Bodo Liewehr
Stowe