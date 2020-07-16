To the Editor:
An open letter to state Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, R-Stowe:
Have you ever waited on a table during the LAX tournament weekends? Have you ever run a register at Shaw's during the tournaments? Have you ever checked a family into a hotel, cleaned up after them, or directed traffic during the event?
I can say I have done at least one of these things, and have a plethora of friends who have as well. The level of entitlement showcased by many players, coaches and spectators over the years has been sickening. And it was on display once again with their desire to hold the event during a global pandemic.
While I certainly don't condone any threats of violence toward the organizers, I don't believe their actions have been any more acceptable. I also question the validity of their claims regarding such threats, but that's another matter altogether.
I understand that Stowe survives on tourism, and the tournament certainly generates revenue, but as a former resident of Stowe, an alum of Stowe High School, and a previous employee of our sole grocery store, I would much rather see that revenue come from a group of people who are just as concerned with the town hosting them as they are with their own participants.
The fact that you have chosen to support the organizers and, by doing so, criticize the locals (who need I remind you are the folks who vote for you or against you) saddens me deeply. I am happy to hear the event has been cancelled, and I'm not heartbroken that it may not return. I wish them the best and hope they treat the next location willing to host them with more courtesies than they ever extended to us. But I won't hold my breath.
Thank you for taking the time to read.
Hannah Gale
Johnson
