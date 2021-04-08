To the Editor:
To the riders of the Mountain Road Shuttle — and the Route 100 commuter, up until last summer — I would like to say thank you. I have been one of your bus drivers for the past three years, and it has been a pleasure serving you. Thank you for riding the bus, and for putting your trust in me to get you to your destination safely and on time.
I have greatly missed our international students this winter, and I hope they return. They bring diversity to our community, as well as increased economic activity, at least in the form of cheap beer and toilet paper sales. I miss driving them up and down the Mountain Road and admonishing them: “Para baja del bus, tirar del cable!” And while we did have some of our wonderful Jamaican community back this year, the bus felt empty without their joyful Jamaican patois filling up the space.
I also want to thank our other, year-round riders who benefit from the seasonal shuttle. These are the people who work up and down Mountain Road, who do not own vehicles, and who would benefit from some kind of regular, year-round bus service. While Rural Community Transport provides transportation up and down Route 100, the jobs are up the Mountain Road, and it would make sense for our community to address that issue proactively.
Thanks also to my fellow bus drivers, who piloted buses through snow and ice and hapless deer and traffic to bring skiers and employees where they needed to be. Many of our drivers begin their day with a long drive just to get to Stowe, so that they can apply their skills to safely driving the bus.
Finally, I want to thank Green Mountain Transportation (specifically Tom Barnes, who puts the shuttle service together each year), Stowe Area Association and Stowe Mountain Resort for partnering to bring this vital service to life each winter. The pandemic may have reduced ridership, but not need, and I hope to see the service back in the future.
Shawn Kerivan
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.