To the Editor:
On behalf of all of us at the Cushman Design Group, I am writing as a follow up to last week’s article regarding Ryan Beaulieu, a former employee. (“Former Stowe designer faces 15-30 years for child porn,” Stowe Reporter, March 13, 2021)
We wish to express our grief for his victims and acknowledge the tragedy of his crimes by taking advantage of their innocence. We wish for healing.
Milford Cushman
Stowe
