To the Editor:
In the recent death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, we have lost a champion for women and families, worker’s rights, and a clean and healthy environment: values shared by the people of Stowe.
To honor Ginsburg’s legacy, we must work towards creating the just world she believed in. The presidential race may be drawing most of the attention this fall, but we have to work at all levels of government to ensure that we elect people who share our values.
Heidi Schuermann has represented Stowe in the statehouse for a long time and clearly cares about our town. But ultimately, the most important thing about our representative is how she represents our values when voting on important legislation.
The U.S. is the only industrialized nation without paid family leave — one in four mothers is forced to return to work within ten days of giving birth. But Heidi voted against providing Vermont’s mothers with the chance to briefly stay home with a new baby and recover from giving birth without losing income.
Our national response to the coronavirus pandemic has been crippled by our status as one of the few nations without guaranteed sick leave. Sick people, even those carrying COVID-19, must still show up to work or risk losing wages in our country. But Heidi has voted against paid sick leave legislation and unsuccessfully petitioned Governor Scott to reopen Vermont to tourism prematurely.
Vermonters recognize that climate change poses a real and immediate threat to our planet and our well-being. Somehow, all of the states in our region are meeting their carbon emission reduction goals — except Vermont. In response, our legislators drafted the Global Warming Solutions Act, Vermont’s much-needed contribution to our shared global climate challenge. But just this month, Heidi voted against Vermont taking bold and necessary climate action.
Heidi distances herself from national Republicans, but it’s hard not to notice that her votes fall in lockstep with their agenda.
Heidi appears to want it both ways with her votes, working to kill popular initiatives like maternal leave or addressing climate change, but attempting to do so blamelessly by citing a minor quibble with the wording of the bill. In the case of voting against the popular Global Warming Solutions Act, Heidi has stated that she supports climate action, but didn’t want to turn over the shaping of the state’s climate strategy to the Secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources and other “unelected bureaucrats” (a term conservatives have long used to insult workers in the public sector and denigrate the potential for effective government).
The people in the Agency of Natural Resources are dedicated public servants, often with advanced degrees in science, economics, or policy, and are knowledgeable experts in their fields. They are the ones educating our legislators on climate science, not the other way around. These scientists and economists are exactly the people we should be listening to on effective climate action.
Heidi is known for focusing on the tourism industry, which is important, but we need a leader who will serve every Stowe citizen. We have the opportunity in 2020 to elect a representative who truly shares our values and will honor Ginsburg’s legacy: Jo Sabel Courtney. Jo will champion legislation that benefits all Vermonters, uplifts women and protects our natural resources. You can learn more about Jo’s positions at joforstowe.com. A vote for Jo is a vote for us all.
Julia Rogers
Stowe
Rogers is on the board of Main Street Alliance of Vermont, a statewide small business organization.
