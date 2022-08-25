To the Editor:
To the Editor:
Regarding your article on Stowe’s first all-electric house, I would like to humbly submit that it is not Stowe’s first all-electric house. (“All-electric residence in Stowe takes shape,” Aug. 11, 2022)
My own residence, which was completed last October, is fully electric with no fossil fuels used, and completely net zero, meaning we produce all our own energy through solar panels on our roof.
The house was designed by Harry Hunt and built by Shelterwood, both of which specialize in ultra-efficient net-zero homes. Going all-electric is the smart thing to do for our environment and rising fuel costs and I hope to see more and more houses like ours in the future.
Alice Hunsberger
Stowe
(Editor’s note: We also wrote about Cindy and George Jackman’s all-electric house in Stowe in the Stowe Guide & Magazine in 2012.)
