To the Editor:
This word equity is being thrown around a lot these days by the blue check crowd and others who think that it makes them sound smart when they say it, but it’s just a buzzword. It’s propaganda.
The people who talk about equity are the same people who support lockdowns and endless government spending, higher taxes and less individual liberty. If you hear someone talk about equity, be very skeptical. The equity crowd diverts us from real problems with their fake solutions.
A perfect illustration of this is when they support lockdowns and talk about equity at the same time, while some of the poorest people suffer the most from losing their jobs. Where is the equity behind that?
At best, the word equity amounts to a bunch of hot air. At worst, it will lead to higher taxes, more social control and social engineering. The equity crowd wants to talk about the Russians, Trump insurrectionists and so forth while they completely ignore the real cause of social inequality — global central banking.
When politicians and bureaucrats push for more spending and equity what they don’t realize is that all this does is continue to enrich a small handful of the super-rich while the rest of us suffer from higher food and rent prices, higher education and health costs and so on.
The equity crowd loves to talk about that word, but they really are out of touch with the root cause of this inequality and social unrest. It’s probably best for individuals to ignore the equity cult and focus on real solutions for themselves like investing in gold and bitcoin and stocking up on food and supplies.
The equity cult, like the global central bankers, are out of touch with reality. Lockdowns and big spending bills to foster equity have the opposite effect they claim to solve. Don’t get distracted by their empty rhetoric. A return to free markets and the Bill of Rights will solve many more problems than the equity crowd and the central bankers will ever be able to.
Shane Larson
Waterbury Center
