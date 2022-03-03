To the Editor:
Have you ever wondered where all that trash that you see on the street goes?
Well, there are at least 14 million tons of plastic that go into the ocean every year. I am writing because I think we should help prevent littering and this litter from getting into the ocean.
People shouldn’t litter because litter is both dangerous and harmful.
All around the world litter is a very big problem. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, “Every year in Pennsylvania, there are numerous vehicle accidents caused by litter. People in these accidents are injured and sometimes even killed in their attempts to avoid litter in the roadways. Also, young children fall on litter in playgrounds, get cut and need medical attention.”
According to texasdisposal.com, “Improperly discarded trash is a breeding ground for bacteria and diseases. Litter can spread diseases, viruses and parasites through two methods, direct and indirect contact.”
In other words, litter can cause people to get very sick and get diseases that would make us need to get finger pricks, shots and vaccines. Litter can also cause serious health problems. I think that litter is very harmful to our immune system and our bodies.
People say they litter because they have nowhere to put their trash that they have in their hands, so they put their trash on the ground instead of holding it until they get to a trash can. One solution would be to place small trash cans on the Stowe bike path, in town and all around where people go for walks. If they thought about where their litter ends up, they might think twice.
According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, if discarded improperly, plastic waste can harm the environment and biodiversity. At least 14 million tons of plastic end up in the ocean every year. Plastic debris is currently the most abundant type of litter in the ocean, making up 80 percent of all marine debris found from surface waters to deep-sea sediments.
In conclusion, I think we should help prevent littering. If we help prevent litter from going into the ocean, fewer animals would be harmed, and fewer diseases will be spread.
Here are two ways we can help the problem of littering. We can start a river clean up every two months or add small trash cans around town. Please help with the litter problem.
Remi Stewart
Fifth grader
Stowe Elementary School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.