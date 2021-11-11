To the Editor:
Join our Osher Lifelong Learning Institute team and help revive the wonderfully successful Lamoille Valley lecture series, canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group needs new committee members to replace those who have retired or moved away. Help to plan Lamoille Valley Osher’s future.
In return, we promise to respect your time commitment and encourage your input. There are a variety of jobs such as recruiting, writing press releases, greeting and offering new ideas and recommendations. Joining the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute committee will be rewarding and fun.
The committee is also in the process of contacting presenters who had to be cancelled due to this past year’s pandemic, and to get started, we need to find an appropriate venue to present the lectures.
We’re on our way. To join us, email Adi Barnett, stoweoma@gmail.com.
Adi Barnett
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.