To the Editor:
Heidi Scheuermann has worked hard over the years to represent and safeguard the interests of all of her constituents, but never has this been more evident than in her response to the pandemic, her call to action to mobilize volunteers, and her ability to focus on the key actions that would help the most people and do the most to protect our health and safety.
She has a can-do attitude that is infectious and, combined with superb judgment, is the epitome of the kind of leadership we need in these challenging times.
Kent Goodwin and Janice Fetsch
Stowe
