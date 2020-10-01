To the Editor:
It’s tempting to believe that a new beginning means better or improved, but we’ve all seen that isn’t necessarily true. Experience and a balanced approach are what our town relies on, and in these difficult times Heidi Scheuermann’s steadfast leadership is needed now more than ever.
I think it’s fair to say we are all tired of the extremism and histrionics coming from both sides of the national political spectrum. Beware of those looking to create that same divisive dialogue in our town. We need to strive to be better than that and not replicate the national quagmire in our small town.
For those who don’t personally know Scheuermann, look at her list of supporters or talk with her friends. You’ll see she associates with, has support from, and is friends with the full gamut of the political spectrum. She is an open-minded idealist whose sole focus is making our community and state a better place, and she seeks a broad range of opinions prior to deciding on an issue. Scheuermann is just the antidote our town needs to rise above the national divisiveness.
She has been our state representative for 14 years. During that time, she helped our businesses and our community navigate through the economic turmoil created by the Great Recession. Now, she is helping us manage through the worst recession our country has faced since the Great Depression. Her advocacy for our local businesses has been exceptional, and that is the reason you see so many businesses proudly displaying her signs up and down Mountain Road.
My endorsement of Scheuermann has nothing to do with who is in the White House or my own political beliefs. It has everything to do with her being steadfastly committed to the community of Stowe. Scheuermann works tirelessly, oftentimes reaching her hand across the aisle, to protect the interests of our town. And, when not working for the betterment of our community in Montpelier, she is deeply involved in the events, people and businesses that make our community so special to all of us.
Join me in voting for Heidi Scheuermann.
Drew Clymer
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.