To the Editor:
I too was sorry to learn that Harvest Market has closed, as outlined in Donna Carpenter’s column in the June 11 edition of the Stowe Reporter.
Ms. Carpenter stated that it was no longer financially viable to keep Harvest Market open. I have shopped in Harvest Market on multiple occasions over the past 25 years and its above-market pricing would hardly suggest that my purchases had been subsidized by Ms. Carpenter.
Long-term residents of Stowe will likely recall that there had been an excellent non-supermarket-type, gourmet-style market — Food for Thought — that went out of business shortly after Harvest Market opened.
Peter Brown
Stowe