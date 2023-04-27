To the Editor:

For years we have said the gun-grabbers have a single end goal in mind, the complete disarmament of the citizens of America. You laughed. We said the gun-grabbers are incrementalists. You laughed. Anti-gun legislators in Vermont have introduced almost 80 bills that restricted the constitutional right to bear arms — one piece at a time in the last decade.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.