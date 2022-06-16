To the Editor:
Calling supporters of the Second Amendment monsters wishing for the death of children, sharing DNA of white genocidal hoards who swept over the continent 300 years ago is incoherent, ignorant, insulting and dishonest. (“Another day, another Newtown: Obscenity of gun violence,” June 9, 2022)
The selective outrage, focused on depraved, horrific murder of school children, while ignoring the yearly, tens of thousands of shootings and thousands of deaths in overwhelmingly poor, Black neighborhoods sheds light on the motivation of the author.
America is different, we have a constitution, very different from other countries, that is why we are the most successful republic in modern history. If you hate the country and the Constitution, run for office, and change the law.
But it’s much easier to set a toxic, verbal dumpster fire.
Mark Lazarovich
Stowe
