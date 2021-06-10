To the Editor:
The June 3, 2021, article in The Stowe Reporter with the headline, “Out of the shadows: Walker accuser speaks out,” further exposes the extent of Stowe Fire Chief Kyle Walker’s professional misconduct and abuse of a member of our community.
Our community owes a debt of gratitude to the brave survivor of Walker’s abuse for coming forward, first to authorities and then publicly. Rather than an isolated incident as Walker had led the community to believe, the survivor described a predator who used his power to abuse, violate, torment and silence her for multiple years. Faced with the survivor coming forward publicly, he has now admitted that his misconduct was anything but an isolated incident.
Not only did Walker commit on-going predatory behavior, but he compounded the offense by simultaneously admitting that he had lost the confidence of the community while lying to our community about the extent of his actions. There is no foundation of trust on which to rebuild Walker’s credibility as a member of public safety in Stowe, and certainly not a leadership position.
In light of all the community has learned, Walker must be removed from his position. He has neither the judgment, nor integrity required of the position he holds, and continues to deny or lack an understanding of the power dynamics of his position. The residents of Stowe deserve better and the administration of our town must do better.
We, the undersigned, call on Kyle Walker to do as he should have done when the incident occurred: resign immediately, apologize to those harmed.
If he fails to do so, we call on the town of Stowe to immediately remove him. Rebuilding trust in the public safety system cannot occur until there is a leadership change at the Stowe Fire Department.
Lyndall Heyer, Briana Morin, Kyle Betourney, Sarah Henshaw, Lisa Senecal, Emily Rosenbaum, Marina Meerburg, Scott Weathers, Mikaela Saccoccio, Corey Perpall, Maryanne Scarlata, Maria Davies, Jenny Lawson, Carrie Weinmann Noonan, Jacquie Mauer, Liz Soper, Catherine Crawley, Richard Weinstein, Monica Martinet, Brian Leven, David Oppenheimer, Maureen McGuinness and Michelin Cote
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.