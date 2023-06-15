To the Editor:
Congratulations to all the recent college graduates and others from Stowe who have decided to move to a new location. As you forge ahead to new jobs and careers in other parts of Vermont or out of state, remember to submit a change of address to the Stowe town clerk’s office or use the website for My Voter Page online at mvp.vermont.gov then register to vote in your new location.
