To the Editor:
I just read Greg Morrill’s article in the Stowe Reporter praising Bob Gore for inventing Gore-Tex, based on material developed by DuPont for Teflon. (“Gore-Tex gave skiers a waterproof, breathable option,” Jan. 6, 2022)
Knowing that per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have posed problems for land and water in various locations in Vermont and elsewhere, I was surprised that no mention was made about their link with Gore-Tex.
Although there may be a lot of sportswear out there made of this miracle fabric, I assume you are aware of its downsides. The production of both Teflon and Gore-Tex involves the release of PFAS into the environment. These are the forever chemicals that are now threatening our water supply and polluting our lands.
It is strange to publish such a paean to the development of this fabric without at least a footnote about the injurious byproduct.
An additional article mentioning this fact is warranted, in my opinion.
Sally Watts
Wellesley
