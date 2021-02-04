To the Editor:
We urge all Stowe residents to vote for Bart Newhouse for Stowe Selectboard. He is running as a write-in for the open two-year seat, so we ask that you write his name on the ballot.
We have been dear friends with Bart Newhouse and his family for over 16 years. He is hard-working, dedicated and reliable, and he has a strong connection to, and love for, the town of Stowe.
Newhouse grew up in Stowe and is raising his two boys here. His wife, Amy, owns the hot yoga studio in town. He and his family are very immersed in the Stowe community.
He is excited to be running and humbled by the possibility. We have served on many boards over the years and we can tell you Newhouse has the patience, strength, experience and diplomatic personality necessary to be a great addition to the selectboard and a greater voice for Stowe.
Again, we strongly urge you to write-in Bart Newhouse for the open two-year seat on the Stowe Selectboard.
Doug and Deana Hailey
Stowe
