To the Editor:
In the 16 years since I was born, I can’t say that I have ever met someone as honorable and caring as Steven Debrovner.
He was a man that I was always able to share my opinion with, or seek advice — no matter what he had going on. He never missed any of my hockey games, and he always showed me support whenever I was in need.
Even though he and I are not related, he made me feel as if we were family. I’m really going to miss it, the times we shared out cooking on the grill, the dinner parties, the Christmas Eve nights.
Steven was a person who made the well-being of others a priority; he was the most selfless, generous man, and I am forever thankful for everything he did for me.
It is quite easy to say that Steven did not leave us wishing for something more, but about a month ago we sat down and talked. I can remember him saying, “I’ve had a wonderful life, I’ve lived all over, made friends everywhere, I have an amazing family, and I’m still feeling close to the happiest I’ve ever been.”
Hearing that meant a lot to me. I still stay up some nights thinking about what he said. To be honest, I feel like there are a lot of people that could learn from that, especially in the times we live in today. Steven, who had been suffering with multiple terminal diseases, still stayed thankful. Focusing on the good, instead of everything else crazy going on in his life.
So as I sit here with my head flooded with emotions after his passing a couple of days ago, I decided to cherish the good times, instead of sulking and feeling down. Because I know that it is what Steven would’ve wanted.
I’m proud to say that we were friends. Rest in power, Papa.
Eames Eiden
Stowe
