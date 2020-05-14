To the Editor:
Although it ended abruptly and was cut short, the students, staff and parents of the Stowe Schools would like to thank all the sites and volunteers who helped make our 2020 Friday Activity Program so successful. Their generosity in providing time, resources and guidance to our students is greatly appreciated. This community has been wonderful in its support of the Friday Program.
This year’s sites included Stowe Mountain Resort, Trapp Family Lodge, Stowe Arena, The Swimming Hole, Topnotch Tennis Center, Stowe Bowl and Rebecca Donaldson’s Yoga. We would also like to thank Pinnacle Ski and Sports for great support and generous donations.
Thank you, also, to Vanessa Violet and all the teachers and school coordinators from all three schools.
We want to sincerely thank all of the many volunteers who also make this program possible and successful.
Thanks again for a great season!
Dorothy Hayden
For the Stowe Schools Friday Program Committee