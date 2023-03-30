To the Editor:
I recently heard an interview with the founders of the organization A Call for Change Helpline. It is a free, anonymous, confidential, partner-abuse prevention helpline. While anyone in an abusive relationship can call for support, this helpline is specifically oriented to prevent violence by offering trained responders to speak with abusers to become safe and remain safe in their relationships.
