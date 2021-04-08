To the Editor:
In response to Dr. Bradley Rauch’s letter, let’s begin by pointing out that a chiropractor is not a physician in the medical doctor sense. (“COVID-19: Use common sense, critical thinking,” April 1, 2021)
I am sure that if COVID was giving you a bad back, Rauch would be the go-to-guy, and is eminently qualified to opine in the treatment of skeletal and muscle conditions. Not though, broader medical questions. I say this not to be cruel, but to ensure that his layperson’s opinion is not given more weight than it deserves.
The randomized control study he refers to is the subject of many critical analyses which anyone can access online.
His claim that mask wearing increases carbon dioxide levels and decreases oxygen levels and increases cortisol, is a completely unsupported claim. As a licensed clinical psychologist, I am qualified to assure Rauch that the level of worry and chronic stress created by the fear of catching or spreading a potentially deadly disease has proven a very problematic health issue, one that is substantially mitigated by mask wearing and vaccine acceptance.
His comment about gene therapy shows either a deliberate attempt to mislead or a shocking level of ignorance about how the mRNA vaccines work. Gene therapy is the transplantation of genes into cells to correct genetic disorders and treat diseases.
However, if anyone were be concerned about this, then just follow Rauch’s implicit suggestion, and choose the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which uses traditional technology.
Despite the temptation not to dignify this nonsense with too much more in the way of a serious response, I would suggest we also follow his advice and use some common sense. If an infected person were to spit at you, or cough on you, would you prefer to have a mask on? What would be your estimate of the likelihood of avoiding getting spittle and droplets in your mouth and nose, mask versus no mask?
I completely agree that a diet, exercise and stress reduction are all beneficial to one’s health. Would anybody seriously suggest that they can substitute for, rather than complement, vaccines against dangerous communicable diseases?
The actions we take in the context of a dangerous pandemic should be based on accurate information underpinned by critical thinking and common sense. Please don’t give credence to people claiming expertise where none is warranted.
Kay Barrett
Stowe
