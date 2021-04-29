To the Editor:
Like many families, we moved to Stowe in part for the schools. Our kids have enjoyed being a part of the elementary, middle and high school communities over the last six years. There have been successes and frustrations, as there are in any school system.
Like many, I was against the merger, as I thought the Lamoille South Supervisory Union served both Stowe schools and the schools of Morrisville and Elmore well. Like many, I have felt the struggles our schools, kids and families have gone through over the past year due to COVID-19.
While I would like to go back to the former supervisory union model, I am concerned that the discussions over what to do are distracting administrators, teachers and school board members from the vital work of getting our schools back to a new normal next year. Both the planning for and the ultimate consequences of a vote to separate the districts are exacerbating this challenge even further.
Our students are not in school full time, and many have fallen behind. We are searching for a new superintendent and a new high school principal. The Stowe High School’s language department is down to one language. All of our schools are planning for the use of recovery money from the state.
These are the challenges I believe our school board and administrators should be focused on so that our students have the best chance of recovering from the disruptions of COVID-19 and to thrive again. Preparing for this vote directly reduces the time and energy our public servants have to make sure students and teachers can rebuild after this challenging year.
We all want what is best for our kids and our community. For me, that means focusing on getting our kids back into school full-time in a safe environment. I will be voting to keep Stowe schools in the Lamoille South Unified Union district. I respect those who disagree with my perspective and encourage us to engage in a civil and productive debate, not let this important issue polarize our community.
Sarah Henshaw
Stowe
