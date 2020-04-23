To the Editor:
“Virus shows why flu shots should be mandatory” said the headline on Tom Evslin’s Opinion column March 26. No, flu vaccines should not be mandatory; they should continue to be our free choice.
First off, flu vaccine efficacy rates are always low, as they are guesses and often created from past viruses; second, mandating them is taking us one step further towards tyranny along with proof of compliance for any government demands.
Are you suggesting we go back 50 years and give up our freedom of medical informed consent stated in the Nuremberg code? This new threat is harmful to some, as we are told, but the destruction of our rights and freedoms is lethal to all — rights and freedoms we won’t get back, as we experienced after 9/11.
And is it possible the hardest hit people took this year’s flu shot and those who did not actually fared better and healed?
What we need is healthy nutrition, healthy habits, healing treatments encouraged by our physicians and paid for by our insurance companies. And when they make a vaccine for this virus, it needs to be a clean vaccine and free to all, as Jonas Salk did in the 1950s with the polio vaccine.
Flu vaccines must be our choice; we do not need to give up our personal freedoms to live in harmony and health. Study history or we are doomed to repeat.
Karin Newhouse
Stowe and Florida