For more than 20 years, I’ve worked hard to build my business, to employ responsible employees and to serve my communities in Stowe and Hyde Park. During this time, I’ve experienced the highs and lows that come with owning a convenience store and gas station where many of the products I sell are highly regulated and taxed. I don’t shy away from the challenges that arise, but the latest curve ball from state lawmakers has me perplexed and stretching to understand how it makes sense for Vermont.
Senate bill 18, which bans the sales of flavored tobacco, would essentially destroy businesses like mine and remove millions of dollars of tobacco tax revenues from the Vermont budget. Advocates for the bill are pushing it because they say banning flavors will force people to quit. As someone who has watched the steady decline of smoking over the years, I can tell you that education about the risks of smoking is being heard loud and clear.
Studies show smoking cigarettes is at historic lows among adults — 12.6 percent — and has practically been eradicated among youth — 1.1 percent. For adults who still choose to smoke, they’re exercising their freedom as adults to make personal choices about their own health. Still, lawmakers seem ready to take another swing at prohibition with a ban on menthol cigarettes and other flavored tobacco products.
I’m all for keeping young people away from tobacco, alcohol and drugs. It’s why we keep all tobacco products behind the counter and have a point of sales system that scans the bar codes on the back of licenses to prevent youth from using fake IDs to purchase tobacco and alcohol. The only thing lawmakers will accomplish by passing this flavored tobacco ban is infringing on the freedoms of adults, sending sales and millions of tobacco tax revenues to neighboring states and taking away one of the best lines of defense against underage tobacco purchases — responsible store owners and employees who obey tobacco sales laws.
Before lawmakers make yet another attempt at prohibition, I pray they consider the unintended consequences of this business-busting legislation.
