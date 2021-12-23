To the Editor:
Thank you to the town of Stowe for finally making the right decision and dismissing Kyle Walker from the leadership position of fire chief.
I am optimistic that this much needed change will allow our town to heal and for survivors of sexual violence to know they are believed by town leadership.
Sarah Henshaw
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.