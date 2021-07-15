To the Editor:
Recently, I had a new experience. I saw a Stowe police vehicle and feelings of uncertainty and a good dash of fear engulfed me. I grew up in Stowe and my experience of our police and fire department was out of a Norman Rockwell painting. They championed our glorious July 4th parades, helped support events and, of course, protected and served when that was necessary.
They are honorable, committed members of our community who deserve our respect and appreciation. It was a privileged upbringing that many in today’s world do not share.
Yet, a simple glance at a parked police vehicle filled me with an unconscious, sudden discomfort and many, many questions. What was going on in that police vehicle? Something inappropriate? What would happen if someone needed help? And would they be someone I could trust? These questions and emotions surprised me. I don’t want to feel this way.
Recent news articles caused this unconscious, unwanted reaction. The article outlined in detail the sexual interaction by Stowe fire chief Kyle Walker, then a police officer, with a fellow Stowe resident while he was on duty, armed and in a police vehicle. Combined with the other articles, including Walker’s confession, has shaken my perception of both the police and fire departments in Stowe.
I am not alone. Many women in Stowe have shared they have had a similar, new reaction when seeing a police or fire vehicle. Some worry about calling the fire department. Would Kyle come to their home? Would they be safe if he did? Sadly, many in our community will now second guess that call. How is this keeping our community safe?
Setting aside your belief on whether the interaction was consensual, the sexual acts as described and admitted to by Kyle Walker were inappropriate and unbecoming of a Stowe leader. He abused his uniform, abused the tax-funded vehicle and abused his power. Moreover, his confessed actions make it impossible to effectively protect citizens. Stowe deserves better leadership. Stowe deserves to feel safe.
For what it is worth, I fully believe her. There is ample corroborating evidence for those that need evidence. It was rape and sexual assault. There is no question of fault remaining in this Stowe resident’s mind.
He has to go.
Josi Kytle
Stowe
