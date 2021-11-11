To the Editor:
I was appalled to see the Allies for Accountability television commercial against Stowe fire chief Kyle Walker while I was out having dinner in a local restaurant.
This group — specifically one individual — will stop at nothing to ruin this man’s life.
Walker has been found not guilty of the accusations against him, yet this group will not accept the decision made by the higher courts. They continue to do everything in their power to belittle the character of this man publicly, and it is disgusting.
And, to add the town website to their tasteless commercial is as equally appalling as the ad itself.
Shame on Stowe Cablevision for even allowing them to air this garbage on our public networks.
Steve Burnett
Stowe
