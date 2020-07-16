To the Editor:
In response to Robert Goldman’s letter July 9 (“Why did land trust, state allow hounding?”):
Mr. Goldman, you may be taking your citified, anti-hunting views and forming an illusion that everyone is a PETA advocate and you’re now trying to spread anti-hunting here. We are a gun state. I’m sure the Down Easters and backwoods Maine residents were gladly ready to give up their annual moose and deer meat.
Most land trusts even in Rhode Island and Connecticut allow controlled hunting because they know that herds have to be culled/harvested or deer/bear/moose become starved from overpopulation and overgrazing and turn to eating everyone’s expensive shrubbery. In fact, Connecticut is warning that bear incidents will be on the rise and a bear season will probably be in place eventually.
To answer your misconception question about the money raised for securing wildlife habitat and it being the other way around — not for hunting — what you’re addressing is wildlife refuge or sanctuary versus habitat. Hunters and people who fish raise the hundreds of thousands of dollars yearly used to count, monitor the food, range, health and population of game animals and birds and procure new habitat.
Ducks Unlimited is a classic example. It’s run by duck hunters. All of its dues and donations go to buying more duck/waterfowl habitat wetlands. Far more good is being done by sportsmen than PETA and animal rights groups.
Next, you insinuate that hunters do not respect, admire and love our forest creatures. We probably spend far more time in the forest than you and we don’t want to shoot everything that moves. And your view that animals are treated and chased like war criminals as they cry in fear and suffering — what a picture of hell you painted! True sportsmen make our shots count, eliminating most wounded game. A quick, proud death providing lean/clean meat.
As you order a steak, burger, lamb or veal chop or a chicken McNugget, know that they were dragged screaming into a processing plant, knowing they were about to be killed, versus an animal that outsmarts us half the time, killed in a split-second or two in a clean, green forest. If you truly believe hunting in Vermont has no place in the 21 century and we hunters do not want our wild game to have peace, protection and coexistence, I implore you to accompany a hunter and observe firsthand how difficult it is to bring home wild meat and hopefully share some of the wild meat and taste the difference after working extremely hard for it.
Jeal Breckenridge
Morrisville
Edited for length.
