To the Editor:
This is one of the toughest things that we have had to do. That being said, our sincere thanks for all the people and businesses for what they have done for us, whether from volunteering and words of encouragement to services rendered.
Your sincere gestures do not go unnoticed. As the proverbial saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child, but what we have found is that it takes a community to support a family.
Monique, Doehne and Seychelle Duckworth
Morrisville
