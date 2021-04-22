To the Editor:
I believe providing first-class education to Stowe’s children is essential. The upcoming vote on whether to withdraw from the Lamoille South Unified Union District will have serious consequences for our town’s future students and finances.
Last Monday, the Stowe Selectboard hosted Superintendent Tracy Wrend, who gave a very detailed presentation about the proposed withdrawal. It answered a lot of my questions. (A PDF of the presentation is available at townofstowevt.org.)
After seeing the presentation, I conclude that the complaints that led to the proposed withdrawal boil down to: No AP classes at Stowe High School this year and not being included on the list of best high schools in the US News and World Report.
Neither of these issues was due to the merger. It was the teachers in Stowe who concluded that they couldn’t provide these classes in a satisfactory manner due to the constrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
AP classes will be given at Stowe High School next year.
I further conclude that there is no plan for how to implement any withdrawal, should the vote to withdraw succeed. The unknown costs would be borne by Stowe and could be significant. There is no assurance that we could get back to a situation similar to where we were before the merger; it could be better, worse or the same.
The complaint that the merger hasn’t produced any benefits seems a little premature given that 66 percent of the time since the merger has occurred during a pandemic and the strains that this has put on, not only our schools, but all school systems.
I encourage you to draw your own conclusions, but I think this is a poorly conceived initiative, which will incur a lot of expenses, with a very uncertain outcome, dubious benefits and potentially much higher property taxes.
I believe it will be a distraction from getting our students back on track after this very difficult year. Even though I was upset that we were forced to merge, now that it is done, our efforts are better spent working within the unified union, along with Morrisville and Elmore, to preserve our schools and provide all students with the best possible education.
Marina Meerburg
Stowe
