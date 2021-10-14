To the Editor:
In last week’s letters, Shane Larson said, “Anyone who believes schools or employers should mandate vaccines is a fascist and should be utterly ashamed” or “tarred and feathered.” On the contrary, the state has the right — and the obligation — to require vaccines in some circumstances, such as schools and workplaces, to protect its citizens. If Larson has children, they must have received a few vaccinations before they entered public school, for the good of everyone. (“Schools should not mandate vaccinations,” Oct. 7, 2021)
The state’s primary role is to protect the health and safety of the people. That’s why we have job safety regulations, food inspections, fire codes, health department regulations for restaurants and vaccines. It’s also why we no longer worry about things like cholera, polio, diphtheria and smallpox, because they have all been virtually eliminated in this country.
I respect Larson’s right to an opinion, but I cannot countenance his manner of expressing it. Fascists, by definition, are people who forcibly suppress any opposition to their views and project belligerent militarism and racism. Sound familiar? People who want to keep children and employees safe with vaccines and responsible behavior do not qualify as fascists.
What we really need these days is a vaccine to protect ourselves against nasty, vitriolic hate speech, gaslighting, ignorance and intolerance. By all means, express your opinions and make your views known, but in a civil and constructive manner so we can all find the best way forward.
Michael Priestley
Stowe
