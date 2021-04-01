To the Editor:
I was dismayed to read Sherry Bell’s letter to the editor last week in which she denied the hate experienced by women, or Americans who are LGBTQ, Black, Indigenous or people of other races and ethnicities. (“Reader doesn’t see hate, only tolerance in America,” March 25, 2021)
Bell declared that “this country is tolerant and generous in the extreme.” Although I am happy for Bell’s comfort and her uncanny ability to block out all of the hatred and injustice in this country, she is clearly missing part of the picture. She has certainly never lived a day as a Black man or a queer woman, and it sounds like she must not know what it feels like to have a grandchild who is almost five times more likely to be expelled from preschool because of the shade of her skin.
Bell’s message is a very dangerous one. We can not simply accept the idea that “overall this country is full of tolerance, acceptance and, yes, even love for one another.” As human beings and as a community, it is important that we acknowledge hate, and we must recognize that it hurts us all.
It’s neither safe nor friendly to be in a place where people might drive by and yell racial slurs at you, to be in a place where you are more likely to get pulled over because of the color of your skin, or less likely to get promoted because of the way you look, speak or worship. No one deserves this treatment.
We need to call out racist, misogynistic and xenophobic behaviors when we see them, rather than deny they exist. If we want our state and our communities to be welcoming to everyone — to all Vermonters and to all of the people who visit us every year — we need a strong commitment to building and fostering a more inclusive state.
I know you want a Vermont that is full of tolerance, acceptance and love, Ms. Bell. We share that goal. But we have work to do. Consider joining your fellow community members at the next Racial Equity Alliance of Vermont meeting. Or consider joining one of the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition programs centered around justice and inclusivity.
But please, no matter what you choose to do, open your eyes to the injustice that surrounds us, and listen to the stories of those who experience intolerance every day. Then let’s work together to change it.
Jen Kimmich
Stowe
