To the Editor:
A huge shout out and thank you to all of the people working in Stowe restaurants, many of which have supported Vermont Everyone Eats.
The pandemic made it hard for my family to have meals. I have a family of six, so getting good quality food and having enough of it, let alone being able to afford it, has been a serious struggle.
I am so thankful that our community has stayed so strong through everything. I grew up here, graduating from Stowe High School in 2011. I’m thankful I haven’t left because this community always comes together when things get hard.
I’m thankful for each and every restaurant worker and business owner, as well as the teachers of our local schools and The Kids School where I work as a full-time lead teacher in the infant room.
It sure does take a community.
Vermont Everyone Eats recognized the struggle with food insecurity and teamed up with restaurants to be able to provide food for people, not only in Stowe, but other places in the state.
Let’s continue to stay strong and be the community I’ve loved since a little girl and continue to love today. My two girls are now getting to enjoy and grow up in a town I hope will stay this strong for many more years to come.
Nina Todd
Stowe
