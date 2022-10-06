To the Editor:
Stowe has experienced a significant increase in full-time residents since before the pandemic. If you’re one of those over 1,000 new neighbors, welcome. This message is for you.
We’ve had the same House representation in Stowe for the past 14 years. During that time, our political approach has always been to stay-the-course. We’ve been left out of policy decisions and played little to no role in Montpelier other than to be obstructionists to environmental progress.
In November, we finally have a chance to turn the page and join other communities around our great state to pass legislation that will provide a meaningful legacy for generations to come. We must take back the mantle as leaders in environmental stewardship, biodiversity protections, green energy and clean water. After all, it’s why most people move here. But far too often we’ve failed to meet the moment.
Now is not the time for us to take risks on candidates who have uncertain positions on the environment. The Republican party — Vermont’s biggest obstacle to positive changes in this area — is now giving a full-throated backing of the independent candidate. That should be a wakeup call that we’re headed for the same old outdated way of thinking that got us into this mess in the first place.
Scott Weathers has been a longtime advocate for the environment. His policy positions are clear, and he is unapologetic about helping to achieve our state’s environmental goals as Stowe’s next House representative. Vermont has the fourth oldest legislature in the country, with an average age of 61. Scott will be a rare and much-needed voice for the next generation of Vermonters who are most vulnerable to the grim effects of climate change. He will be here to see it through.
Let’s not go backwards again. Future generations are counting on us. Too much is at stake.
Dan Galdenzi
Stowe
