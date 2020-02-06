To the Editor:
We want to thank Elaine Percy and her fabulous crew of school bus drivers for the great job they have done driving the children of Stowe for so many years.
We always felt sure our kids were safe and well cared for on Elaine’s buses. And when one of our kids left their lunchbox on the bus, we could go to the bus barn and Elaine would help us retrieve it.
More importantly, as our kids got older, on the rare occasion they didn’t get home as expected, we could call Elaine and find out what bus they had ridden to where.
We wish Elaine and her crew well in whatever they do next.
George and Cindy Jackman
Stowe