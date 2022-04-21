To the Editor:
For too many Americans, talk of an evening of chamber music summons visions of a dozen or so ladies and gentlemen of a certain age, seated in small, dimly lit performance spaces and in various states of drowsiness, as four or five musicians scratch away on unamplified, antique wooden fiddles of various sizes with an occasional clarinet, flute, or oboe.
Certainly, no brass. No singers, no dancers, no drums. Formal, predictable scores composed in the 18th and 19th centuries by impoverished music teachers for the amusement of the idle upper classes.
On April 9, Spruce Peak Arts presented a slamming refutation of this perfidious nonsense. Three strikingly beautiful, young women and one handsome young man, used miraculously expressive, unamplified old string instruments to stir the souls of the lucky audience, intimately seated, chamber style, on the stage of Spruce Peak’s acoustically pleasing auditorium.
The remarkable and, yes, classical, romantic, quartet pieces selected by Jia Kim (artistic director and cellist), illustrated, yet again, the artificiality of any division of music into classical and pop.
Dramatically invoking the human voice, Jia Kim (cello), Nicholas Tavani (violin), Caitlin Lynch (viola) and Rachel Shapiro (violin), played passionate, romantic music composed by passionate men, including F. William Bolcom’s “Three Rags for String Quartet.”
Born in 1938, he was a musical prodigy before the age of 4 and produced an enormous volume of successful work, ranging from cabaret songs to grand opera. Winner of many distinguished prizes, he refused to be limited by the artificial lines and ideas as to rank.
Objecting to being labeled as eclectic, though credited with the revival of rag time in the 1970s, Bolcom seeks by his music to show clearly how those different elements relate. “The more I look to the future, the more I keep coming back to the past. If we can find the axis between old and new, serious and popular, we can keep music afloat.”
The second composer presented was that night was Samuel Barber with his soothing and well-known “Adagio for Strings,” presented with great passion.
The highpoint of the evening was Felix Mendelssohn’s last string quartet composed after the tragic death of his dearly beloved sister, Fanny.
His devastating loss and grief are captured in this composition and were communicated powerfully to the audience by the artists. The lively last movement made us believe that Mendelsohn finally found some solace.
If you missed this one, you would have a chance to hear similar programs organized by Kim and her colleagues during the next season at Spruce Peak Arts.
Heide and Allen Horsley
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.