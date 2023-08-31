To the Editor:
Please. Let’s not kid ourselves for a single moment here. The purchase of land in Cambridge is for only one thing: a gondola connecting Stowe and Smugglers’ Notch.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To the Editor:
Please. Let’s not kid ourselves for a single moment here. The purchase of land in Cambridge is for only one thing: a gondola connecting Stowe and Smugglers’ Notch.
The back-room antics of the purchase can only mean that Vail Inc. doesn’t care about what the locals think. Haven't they run roughshod over your town enough? They obviously think that your opinions on the project aren't worth their time, and it’s not a stretch to say that the motivation here is profit, and the locals’ opinions and wishes be damned.
First, the lines at Smugglers’ can be crushing sometimes, and adding a gondola for cross-over skiers would severely tax an already stressed lift system at Smuggs.
Have you ever seen the skier congestion at the top of Madonna 1? The peak is simply not big enough to accommodate the existing lift capacity.
And just how would the view change from either side? They’re messing with some of the highest altitude areas in Vermont, ruining the view, and destroying a place of delicate balance. Vail doesn’t care about what you think or want. Haven’t they done enough to ruin the very nature of your beloved Stowe already?
Do you want the increased traffic, congestion and ugly buildings of their operation even more? How about yet another parking garage (and $30 fee) to soil your landscape?
The time to get involved is right now. The track record is clear in Stowe, Ludlow, and Stratton. This company’s track record of aggressive expansion is only about profit. I’ve spent the last 30 years in Vermont, and I’ve seen the MO of operations to expand, promising better business, and promoting only the aspects that might appeal to the locals. Need I say, Williston! Don’t let Vail decide what you see — your traffic problems, the unaffordable rentals for the very needed support personnel, or forever ruined landscapes. It’s time for action. Now.
Charles Kemper
Colchester
They’re here — the results of our annual 4393 Awards! Readers of our newspapers voted for their favorite restaurants, bars, ski shops, fitness pros, nonprofit organizations and so much more. We present this special section to our readers — both locals and visitors — and we hope you will enjoy it and refer to it throughout the year.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.