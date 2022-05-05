To the Editor:
If you did not read Lisa Senecal’s opinion about GOP hate, please go back and read it. (“State, national GOP mainstream hate in pursuit of power,” April 28, 2022)
While politics may not be war, it sure feels like it. The GOP’s entire platform is fear and hate. I do have Republican friends and I may vote for a few out of respect. If there is any question at all, I will vote Democrat.
As Senecal states, not all Republicans are bad, not all men hate women and not all whites hate minorities. In general, however, the Republican Party wants to replace democracy with kleptocracy.
I am much less worried about Vermont because we are mostly well managed. My worry are the red states. It will help if we use whatever influence we have to tell everyone that a vote for a Republican is a vote for fascism. We must engage in this battle outside of our state. Thank you for bringing attention to our war.
G. Geoffrey Lindemer
Stowe
