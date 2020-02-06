Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

Freezing rain this evening will become a wintry mix of precipitation. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Freezing rain this evening will become a wintry mix of precipitation. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow and ice expected.