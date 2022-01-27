To the Editor:
I’m not endorsing Republicans, but I can’t help noticing that Democrats are constantly warning about an authoritarian takeover by Republicans and an end to democracy. Presumably, someone who supports a democratic way of life would not support mandatory vaccinations and censorship of information, but I stand corrected.
I’m just honestly baffled how one can think one is on the side of freedom for the people when one supports a party that is pushing for higher taxes, higher spending, forced vaccinations, speech censorship and centralized government. Real democracy is decentralized federalism, which is the type of government espoused by Patrick Henry, Thomas Jefferson and the former president from Vermont, Calvin Coolidge.
A federalist system of government gives more power to the people with local and state control than any Democratic/Progressive system will.
Keep in mind America was never intended to be a democracy. America’s second president, John Adams, said, “Democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts and murders itself,” and Alexander Hamilton said, “We are now forming a Republican form of government. Real liberty is not found in the extremes of democracy, but in moderate governments. If we incline too much to democracy we shall soon shoot into a monarchy, or some other form of a dictatorship.”
All I know is that America is not a democracy. When less than 1 percent of the population controls the vast majority of wealth, there’s no way democracy exists. Yet many Democrats are crying out about a guy wearing a horned helmet and the proud boys as the threat to our freedom.
Real folks are concerned with real matters such as the rising costs of food and energy. One thing is for sure, Democrats are disconnected with reality and for that will lose the upcoming elections.
They will blame the loss on imaginary fascist forces instead of realizing it was their own policies that lost it for them. But please, if you are a Democrat, don’t pretend you represent freedom and you fight authoritarianism when your party is using coercion instead of persuasion to push its policies.
Shane Larson
Waterbury Center
