To the Editor:
Regarding Dave Matthews’ column Dec. 12 (“Knowledge, respect for history vital for democracy”)
What a Grinch! Christmas is a happy time of year that is celebrated by over 2 billion people worldwide. Gift giving is a nice thing.
Now, let’s get to the meat of Dave’s story. I agree with Dave regarding our fellow citizens’ lack of historical knowledge. It’s appalling that there are baby boomers who don’t know what the Holocaust is and millennials who think fascism is worse than communism (socialism being the gateway drug to communism). Go to prageru.com and view Will Witt interviewing people on the street. It’s scary.
However, Dave seems to be lacking some historical facts as well. Would he call Abraham Lincoln a sociopath if he knew Honest Abe only got 39 percent of the popular vote? The Democratic Party in various cities took his name off the ballot. Can you spell “election meddling”? Would he consider him an illegitimate president? Thank God for the Electoral College! If we had a democracy instead of a representative republic, we may not have had the emancipation proclamation.
The Democratic Party hated Abraham Lincoln as much as it hates President Donald J. Trump. Abe Lincoln was a huge threat to the Democrats (mostly Southern) because he threatened their economic way of life and their “peculiar institution of slavery.” Abe Lincoln started the Republican Party in 1854 known as the anti-slavery/polygamy party. The Democratic Party was the pro-slavery party. A Democrat assassinated Lincoln. A Democrat succeeded Lincoln, Andrew Johnson, who immediately rolled back reconstruction and aided the institutions known as “Jim Crow” laws. It took a Republican president (Grant) to get it back on track. It was Democrats who founded the KKK while it was three Northerners who founded the NRA. The Republican Party proposed women’s suffrage 41 years prior to its enactment. Democrats fought it tooth and nail. The civil rights act of 1964 was forced on LBJ by the Republican majorities in both the House and Senate.
Where do most of the impoverished people in our country live? In the cities. Which party runs those cities? Which party continuously blocks charter schools, keeping mostly black Americans in failing school systems? The Democratic Party.
Our economy is strong, unemployment is at record lows, wage growth at a 30-year high, immigration is getting more orderly, trade deals are working in our favor, our military is strong again and ISIS is history and the Democrats are fit to be tied.
Bill Bruner
Hyde Park