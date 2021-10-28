To the Editor:
When I first witnessed images of terrified bobcats, foxes and other wildlife with metal jaws crushing their limbs while humans stood smugly smiling over them, I didn’t know what I was looking at. I thought that it was illegal activity or maybe something from another country.
I soon found out that not only was this cruel activity — trapping — legal, but it’s endorsed by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Tradition runs deep in Vermont and some of those traditions run contrary to modern science and ethics.
When I started researching trapping in Vermont in 2010, I quickly learned that it was worse than I ever imagined. It set me on a course that has changed my life. Much of what I come across is too horrific to describe in words, but photos and videos shared by Vermont trappers tell the story.
The images share a common theme: terrified animals, clearly in pain, fearing for their lives, and instead of trappers swiftly ending their suffering, they appear to enjoy intimidating and inflicting fear upon the defenseless animals.
In addition to leghold traps, Vermont also allows the use of body gripping kill traps that slam shut on otters, beavers and other animals with 90 pounds of pressure per square inch, and drowning traps that are used mainly for muskrats. Animals are trapped for recreation and bragging rights.
Fodder for Facebook. Furs are not selling, so trappers can’t claim it’s for income. There is no legitimate reason to trap.
Trapping is not only inherently cruel, as animals suffer in steel-jawed leghold traps for long periods of time, but traps are indiscriminate. Protected species like hawks and owls, as well as dogs and cats, are trapped each year in Vermont.
We only know about this through public records requests that we submit annually to department. They know that trapping is only able to continue when it’s kept in the shadows.
Trapping season started Oct. 23, and runs through the end of March. It’s allowed on private lands, with permission, and on most of our public lands. The plain truth is, we cannot protect wildlife until we pass a ban on trapping. Ten other states in the U.S. have either banned or severely restricted trapping.
If you don’t speak for Vermont’s wildlife, who will?
Brenna Galdenzi
President, Protect Our Wildlife
Stowe
