To the Editor:
I read your article on the proposed pharmacy in Stowe. (“Proposed pharmacy would end six-year drugstore drought,” Aug. 19, 2021)
I would like to correct what you wrote about Deanna at Heritage Drugs. Although she was an obedience trial champion and nothing much phased her, we kept our Newfie behind the counter. We didn’t let her roam the aisles, as we knew some people are afraid of dogs and we didn't want to inconvenience anyone.
When Heritage closed, we were so hoping that another independent would take over but sadly nobody showed any interest. Hopefully that will happen soon.
Unfortunately, since then my husband, Howard, passed away, as did Deanna.
Bianca Alter
Montreal
