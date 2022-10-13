To the Editor:
To the Editor:
David Zuckerman, a long-time organic farmer, is running as a Progressive and Democrat for lieutenant governor again because of his deep commitment to Vermont.
Given the new climate issues facing Vermont, we need someone who understands their impact on the agricultural environment as well as tourist industries. We also need someone who is willing to work in a bipartisan way to solve the problems facing many Vermonters from the lack of affordable housing, livable wages, health care, marriage equality and the need for reproductive rights.
As a parent, he fully understands the need to provide high quality education for our children. He also realizes we cannot recruit young families here unless we provide their children with excellent, well-paid teachers.
Zuckerman has the legislative experience to work with others, having served 14 years in the Vermont House, where he was chair of agriculture committee. He also served for two terms in the Vermont Senate from Chittenden County.
Later, he was elected lieutenant governor for two terms. Now, in the face of the divisiveness in our country, we need someone like him, whose years of legislative experience and ability to work across the aisle and bring people together, will make Vermont stronger.
He has received endorsement from U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, Nina Turner, the former Ohio State senator and Sanders’ presidential campaign chair, and Bill McKibben, writer and founder of 350.org.
In addition, he has received numerous endorsements from current and former legislators, all of whom cite his civility and ability to work across the aisle. His endorsements from labor unions, including the teachers’ union, to environmental organizations are also numerous.
I urge you to vote for David Zuckerman for lieutenant governor if Vermont is to remain strong.
Helene G. Martin
Stowe
