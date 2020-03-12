To the Editor:

I wanted to send and enthusiastic thank you to the Stowe Recreation Department and the Stowe Elementary School for hosting the second — I hope annual — Father Daughter Dance on Feb. 15. It was a well-attended and organized event that many fathers and daughters in town were able to enjoy.

In a day and age when so many traditional events are forced to sidelines for a variety of reasons, it is great to see an event as fun as the Father Daughter Dance can survive.

Additionally, I know my sons and wife are looking forward to the upcoming Mother & Son Superhero Dance. I would encourage all of the mothers with young superheroes in town to head over to the elementary school for a great night out on the town.

Terry King

Stowe

