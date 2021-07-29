To the Editor:
Shane Larson. It was well done, and I hope that parents read Shane Larson’s recent letter on critical race theory and give it a lot of thought. (“Critical race theory in classroom action,” July 8, 2021)
We cannot have our children in anti-American schools. The children need to learn how to be citizens of a republic. If we are going to preserve our liberty in the United States, we must start in the home and continue in our schools. The thrust of critical race theory is to divide people by race, just as Marxism divides them by social and economic class.
Critical race theory is racist to the core.
John Adams said, “Liberty cannot be preserved without a general knowledge among the people.” The expansion of liberty among the American people began with the Revolution, progressed greatly with the Civil War, and continues to this day. Critical race theory is an ugly stumbling block in that path.
Our Declaration of Independence is the greatest statement of democratic rights and principles in political history. Each of the 56 patriot signers knew that King George Ill had declared every rebel in the land a traitor, for which the penalty was death by hanging. In the Revolutionary War that followed, many of those brave patriots lost everything.
Our schools must provide our students with a broad, rigorous view of America’s development. Yes, warts and all, but including strong components in American civics, history and the development of moral character.
Elsie L. Stewart
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.