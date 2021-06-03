To the Editor:
In response to Lisa Senecal’s guest perspective discussing education bills, I couldn’t disagree with her more strongly. (“‘Education’ bills sweeping country want us to ignore facts,” May 27, 2021)
First, her concepts of truth and lies are subjective. Everyone thinks they have facts on their side, and that their political opponent is a liar. So when people keep talking about truth versus fiction or facts versus lies, it is meaningless. Everyone has a subjective view.
Even the best historians cannot be 100 percent impartial. They all have biases and to a certain extent they are mythmakers. But a good historian does try to explain multiple perspectives. A good historian or history teacher is not a political hack but they still have to present some kind of worldview and explanation for students.
When I was a teacher, I told students I would rather them disagree with my assertions and challenge things rather than just regurgitating what I said. Too many people think that history education should indoctrinate students with some kind of worldview.
Rather than teaching them what to think, students should be taught how to think — independently and by corroborating their research. Trying to teach students how to discern truth is a huge red flag.
Senecal’s version of historical truth in the U.S. is inaccurate in my opinion, even though she believes she’s on the cutting edge of social progress. I believe critical race theory is a bunch of nonsense that oversimplifies history into the oppressors and the oppressed and it is anti-American and does nothing but demoralize students.
They should be taught to be patriotic and not hate their nation and culture. But injustices against Native Americans and Black slaves should, of course, be taught. However, teaching students that George Washington and all the traditions of America are racist and exploitive is a version of history that won’t sit well with normal Americans.
People should home school or move to red states if critical race theory is taught in their local community. In my opinion, people have no business teaching American history or thinking they understand it without having read a biography of George Washington and other forefathers.
By the way, does Senecal know what religion the leading Bolshevik murderers were? If Russian schools taught that, would you be OK with it? Or do only certain truths matter?
Shane Larson
Waterbury Center
