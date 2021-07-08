To the Editor:
Welcome to your first day of class children, I'm your new American history teacher Mrs. Baileen. Today I will give you a brief overview of our history that we will be covering in more depth later.
America was founded in 1619 when white people brought Black slaves to the Americas. There were very peaceful Native Americans here, but the white man came here and tricked them and killed them all. The whites got rich here because they forced Blacks into doing all their work and stole all the land from the Native Americans.
All Western institutions in America exist to keep this system going. America was a very racist country and still is today. You and your ancestors are basically a bunch of jerks and losers. But if you admit that you are racist because of your race then we can move on and help create a beautiful democracy where we all get along.
Remember that equal opportunity is not good enough. We need equity to fix things. Non-whites should get special treatment and white people need to be taxed and shut up about things. Reverse discrimination is the only way to rectify things.
Your ancestors from hundreds of years ago are responsible for this mess. It’s up to you to fix it and fight for democracy, our values and equity. Also, remember that presidents like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were just racist losers who got it all wrong.
The greatest presidents were Abraham Lincoln and Franklin D. Roosevelt because they fought racism and destroyed anyone who was racist. That's all you really need to know about the history of the United States of America.
Your homework is to go home tonight and watch the news from Don Lemon and Rachel Maddow. Remember that the 4th of July and Thanksgiving are holidays that represent genocide and colonialism. You’ll get extra credit though if you can convince your family to stop celebrating them.
Shane Larson
Waterbury Center
