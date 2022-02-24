To the Editor:
My family of five traveled from Haverhill, Mass, to a beautiful, then red farmhouse about one-mile up Weeks Hill Road every Thanksgiving week for over 28 years. Over those years, we had — at last count — 17 different families and friends visit with us. Some came just to ski, and others stayed for Thanksgiving.
The skiers would go up Weeks Hill and take the back road past Paul Percy’s farm to ski for the day. All the skier’s felt they were truly in Vermont, seeing the red barn and cows in the fields. We all surely felt that way as we passed by Percy farm each time.
The families and friends that stayed for our Thanksgiving feast would always take a long hike with us after eating and go up past the farm, stopping to talk to the cows that were on both sides of the road.
If you turned around and looked down toward the village, it was a beautiful and awesome sight and the smell of the farm and good country air made one certain they were in Stowe.
We heard of the Percy family’s devastating fire and can’t wrap our minds around the loss. The farm was to us, a huge part of being in Stowe. It added to the charm of Stowe. Truly countrified. It was Stowe in so many ways.
We feel the loss but feel proud that the neighbors and villagers have helped raise money for the Percys to hopefully rebuild the barn and bring back the cows to the fields on Weeks Hill Road.
The Stowe people were always warm and welcoming to us through our years of visiting and they surely proved it with their generosity to Paul Percy.
They are true Vermonters, ayuh.
Bob and Dianne Faulkner
West Newbury, Mass.
